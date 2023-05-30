You Can Score Free Chipotle Burritos During The 2023 NBA Finals

This week marks the start of the 2023 NBA finals, in which the Miami Heat will face off against the Denver Nuggets for the championship title. And, while basketball fans are chomping at the bit to see who will win the top spot, Chipotle lovers suddenly have a little more skin in the game as well.

According to a May 30 press release, Chipotle announced that every time a three-point shot is scored during the series, the restaurant will be handing out 300 free meals. As a part of their new "free-pointer" promotion, when a participating player sinks a 3-pointer, a tweet containing a text-to-win code will be sent out from the Chipotle's Twitter handle, @CHIPOTLETWEETS. Fast fingers is the name of the game, as the first 300 viewers to text said code to 888222 will be awarded a free Chipotle entree. Chipotle reveals that up to 10,500 people can score a free meal each game. With the Heat and Nuggets ranking 17th and 18th in the league for three-point shots, it's expected that the guac will be flowing.