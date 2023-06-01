Aldi Really Thinks It Can Deliver Groceries In 30 Minutes

Grocery delivery services have taken off in the last several years. For instance, Walmart now offers drone delivery, while Amazon has launched a key-in service that allows delivery drivers to safely leave groceries and other online purchases in customers' garages. If that wasn't enough, Publix boasts 15-minute delivery, which sounds pretty unbelievable.

Following the trend of getting customers their orders more quickly and efficiently, Aldi has announced that it, too, will offer expedited delivery. According to a press release, The Aldi Express feature on Instacart will let shoppers order and receive groceries in as little as half an hour.

In theory, this means no more scrambling to make other dinner plans if you've forgotten an ingredient. It also unlocks the potential to have a pint of ice cream delivered to your house within minutes of a breakup. But in reality, we're not convinced. After all, how many people can get in and out of the grocery store and drive home within 30 minutes?