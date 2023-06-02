Use This McDonald's Rewards Loophole Before It Disappears

Faithful McDonald's customers who have racked up rewards points often run into a challenge when it comes to cashing in: They can't use more than one reward in a single order. This is by design, with the official McDonald's Rewards FAQs page stating: "At this time, you are limited to redeeming one reward per order." However, creative consumers are finding a way around this.

Since introducing the new digital loyalty system in 2021 to replace McCafé Rewards, millions of customers have taken advantage of the rewards possibilities. One social media user even bragged that they had accumulated more than 100,000 reward points. However, this doesn't mean the system is a free-for-all. Points can't be shared, and they expire over time, disappearing from your account if they go unspent for more than six months. Enter the latest rewards hack, which allows consumers to cobble together a full meal out of their rewards points rather than settling for single menu items or letting them expire.

A recent viral TikTok showed a user placing multiple separate orders to capitalize on their points. Sure, it takes more time and effort than placing a single order, but this loophole allows you to use your whole balance in one trip instead of chipping away at it over months. Currently, McDonald's consumers can earn 100 points for every dollar they spend. At 1,500 points, you can start to dip into the rewards possibilities, with the opportunity to redeem for a cheeseburger, ice cream cone, hash browns, or a McChicken.