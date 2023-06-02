The Butter Board TikTok Controversy, Explained

In late 2022, butter lovers rejoiced when Brooklyn-based cook and internet personality Justine Doiron posted a TikTok of one of her homemade butter boards. Based on a concept dreamt up by Portland cookbook author Joshua McFadden, Doiron set a goal of turning the butter board into "the new charcuterie board." The recipe featured spreading butter across a board and topping it with salt, herbs, vegetables, flowers, and other ingredients. Doiron served the board with fresh bread and had a viral hit on her hands.

With millions of views on TikTok, Doiron spawned countless copycats on the social media platform. With major outlets like the New York Times picking up on the food hack, Doiron even appeared on an episode of "The Rachel Ray Show" to share the butter board. However, that positive reception towards Dioron has recently begun to shift, with the influencer garnering controversy for her connection to the dairy industry.

In a since-deleted press release (captured via Morning AgClips), Dairy Management Inc. celebrated the butter board's viral popularity and singled out Doiron as a member of its Dairy Dream Team. Dairy Management partnered with a number of chefs and influencers as part of a marketing strategy. In a statement, DMI's CEO and President Barb O'Brien said, "By working with social media influencers, we are meeting consumers where they are and giving them new reasons to choose dairy." Several online users have now called out the marketing stunt for being disingenuous.