Twitter Is Wrong About Baskin-Robbins' 2,600 Calorie Shake

As fans of Baskin-Robbins know, this particular ice cream chain is not afraid to go big. In recent years, Baskin-Robbins has pushed the confines of traditional ice cream with a limited-time chicken and waffles flavor, a bizarre slime topping reminiscent of Nickelodeon's many 90's game shows, and even a wildly caloric Oreo shake.

The Oreo shake in particular is still making the rounds online, despite its highest calorie count being a thing of the past –- 2009, to be specific. According to the nutrition label floating around on Twitter, a large Baskin-Robbins Oreo shake contained 2,600 calories, as well as 263 grams of sugar. A can of Coke, in comparison, contains 39 grams of sugar.

Naturally, these numbers led another Twitter user to theorize that "one of these would kill a European," to which a European helpfully responded, "Yes, this is lethal." While it's true that the 2009 version of Baskin-Robbins' Oreo shake packed some mind-boggling numbers, Twitter is forgetting that this label is now 14 years old, and the nutrition info has since changed for the better.