The Secret McDonald's Macfries Hack That Puts Other Loaded Fries To Shame

You've probably heard of McDonald's world-famous Big Mac and French fries, but have you ever thought about combining the two together to create a single, mouthwatering dish? We're not talking about loading up the towering handheld with a layer of fries (though we can't deny that's a pretty good idea, too). In this case, we're talking about taking some of the fixings of a Big Mac and creating loaded fries.

One TikTok user shared a video demonstrating how to execute the Mickey Ds menu hack, deeming the concoction "Ashley's Macfries." However, unless your name is also Ashley, calling them Macfries is just fine — though you probably won't have any luck if you ask for them during your next trip to the drive-thru. Rather, do as the TikToker did in her viral post on February 10, 2023, and ask for a large fry along with a side of diced onions, pickles, and Big Mac Sauce.

Once you have the ingredients, add everything to a bowl, plate, or large McDonald's drink cup like the TikToker did. Give everything a good mix, and voila! A tasty order of Macfries that will put all other loaded fries to shame.