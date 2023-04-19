You Can Finally Put McDonald's Big Mac Sauce On Everything - For A Limited Time

The Big Mac, one of the best known fast food sandwiches out there, is McDonald's combo meal number one for a reason. Since its nationwide release in 1968, the Big Mac has been a staple of eating at McDonald's, contributing to nearly 20% of the chain's sales within a year of its debut. The sandwich is so popular that it's inspired many a copycat Big Mac recipe, replicating everything from the double patties and sesame seed buns to the shredded lettuce and, of course, its special sauce. Creamy, tangy, and somewhat "secret," this difficult-to-describe sauce is craved by McDonald's customers whether or not they're eating a Big Mac — or so we've heard.

Now, for a limited time, McDonald's has seen fit to bestow this signature sauce on everyone and everything (at participating locations, of course). On April 27, Big Mac sauce dip cups could be coming to a McDonald's near you, as the chain announced in a press release. Whether you pour it on your fries or eat it on its own with a spoon, Mickey D's is letting you have your way with its most coveted condiment. To get it, you'll need to order through the McDonald's app, where the dip cups can be purchased à la carte or requested for free with the purchase of McNuggets.