Filipino Pork And Vegetable Lumpia Recipe

Who doesn't like deep-fried things? We are pretty sure the answer is "no one." And when one delightfully dish can count as a balanced meal, we're especially here for it. Enter: Filipino pork and vegetable lumpia. With meat for protein and fatty flavor, plus plenty of veggies for nutrients and that desired crunch factor, you have the perfect meal.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us this homemade dish and assures that "lumpia are the absolute best," ranking very high in her "personal hierarchy" of stuffed and deep-fried delicacies like egg rolls and spring rolls.

Not sure what to serve these with? Watkins suggests going for all the dips. "Typically you'll see lumpia served with a sweet chili sauce," she says, though her personal favorite accompaniment is banana ketchup. "If savory dipping is more your speed, I also recommend making sawsawan. It is a vinegar and soy sauce combination, nicely seasoned with onions, garlic, and chilis."