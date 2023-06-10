The Two-Step Trick For Perfectly Crispy Breakfast Potatoes

There's a reason so many breakfast and brunch dishes come with a side of potatoes. When done well, the versatile side pairs flawlessly with everything from creamy hollandaise and avocado to salty bacon, and allows you to mop up every ounce of that oozing yolk that comes along with a perfectly poached egg.

However, while breakfast potatoes may seem like a simple dish to make, executing them perfectly is a challenge. Since the interior takes longer to cook than the exterior, depending on the technique you use, you might find yourself with a burnt coating and a still-raw middle. Luckily, there's an easy two-step trick shared on TikTok that may well get you dreamy breakfast potatoes.

As TikTok user @thejoshelkin demonstrated in a short video, rather than immediately putting diced potatoes in a skillet or on a sheet pan to roast in the oven, he first tossed them in salted boiling water. Then, he allowed them to boil for about 10 minutes (as he clarified in the comments section in response to a query about cook time) before transferring them to a skillet with sizzling butter and oil to brown and develop that perfect exterior.

The creator also advised that you not move the softened potatoes around in the skillet too much, instead allowing them to cook undisturbed so they can really crisp up before tossing in your desired seasonings (or the secret ingredient of your choice).