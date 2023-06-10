The Most Commonly Wasted Grocery Items And How To Make Them Last Longer

The unavoidable truth is that stale bread sandwiches just don't hold the same appeal as ones made with fresh, crusty rolls. Nevertheless, it's disheartening to learn that 240 million slices of bread are wasted each year in the U.S. alone. Luckily, by taking a few simple storage steps, you can prolong the shelf life of your bread, ensuring that it stays fresh as long as possible.

When storing bread at room temperature, avoid plastic bags because they can trap moisture and lead to premature mold. Instead, place your baked goods in paper bags or wrap them in a cotton cloth — the breathable nature of these materials will keep the bread moist without drying it out for up to four days. Alternatively, you can store baked goods in a bread box, which has been specifically designed to promote optimal airflow.

While generally not recommended, if you have to refrigerate your bread, place it in a plastic bag to prevent it from drying out. And while bread can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks, it's likely to gradually turn stale. If you've purchased more bread than you can handle, your best bet is cutting it into slices, placing it in plastic, and freezing it while it's still fresh. By doing this, you can defrost only what you need and save the rest for later. As a rule of thumb, bread can be kept in the freezer for up to three months.