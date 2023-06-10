The Massive Jar Of Peaches You Can Find At Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't have to be a Costco shopper to know that many of the store's products are larger than life. You've got a 208-liter barrel of olive oil that'll last you a few decades, but there are plenty other bizarre things to be found at Costco, like 27-pound tubs of mac n' cheese and 4-foot tall wine glasses.

TikToker Mama Linda added another strange item to the list, when she shared a video with her followers showing a huge jar of whole peaches in syrup. According to the listing on Amazon, each jar comes from Spain and contains 94 ounces of gourmet peaches (or about 5.8 pounds). A jar costs just under $29, making this item cost about twice as much per fluid ounce as a can of peaches you could pick up at Walmart.

Price aside, the internet has been going crazy over this particular item, so there must be something else special about them. Is it the versatility of the specific fruit, or perhaps the taste? Those who have tried the peaches for themselves have, well, mixed reviews at best.