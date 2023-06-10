Dairy Queen Has Had Some Strange Mascots Over The Years

Dairy Queen has been serving up cold treats since it opened in 1940 and has seen a lot of innovation in that time. From being an early franchise restaurant to its unique soft-serve product, the company is constantly changing and evolving. Some of those changes have been for the better. For example, famous Dairy Queen treats such as the Blizzard did not appear on the menu until the company had been in business for 45 years. Yet now it's hard to think of a Dairy Queen without these thick frozen treats.

In all the time Dairy Queen has existed, though, there have been some changes that have not always stuck around, specifically when it comes to mascots. Over the years, Dairy Queen has played host to various mascots that range from questionable to downright disconcerting, with some making multiple runs. We have compiled all of the Dairy Queen mascots over the years to have a complete look at all ways Dairy Queen has tried to get our attention.