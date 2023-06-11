Fast Food Guacamole Ranked Worst To Best

Referring to guacamole as a dip or garnish just doesn't do it justice. It's a meal-builder, a bright green siren beckoning our stomachs with its abundance of flavor-spiked creaminess. Who would have thought that a pebbled fruit dating back to the Aztecs would harbor the secrets to a crowd-pleasing appetizer that packs restaurant tables centuries later? When we head to a Mexican restaurant, our cravings kick in for the sultry mix of mashed avocado infused with lime and an assortment of peppy enhancements that swirl into decadence personified. But when we're in a drive-thru, guacamole can be a tall order.

As it's such a specialized condiment, guacamole often comes at an additional cost from just about every franchise, which can immensely hike up your order total. That's a downer if the guac turns out to be swampy, watery, or purely unimpressive. There's a lot of variation when it comes to the quality of fast food guacamole, but you don't have to blow your hard-earned cash to learn the hard way. Which fast food guac earns dipping privileges and which deserves the dump? We've ranked fast food guacamoles out there from worst to best.