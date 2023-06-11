Fast Food Guacamole Ranked Worst To Best
Referring to guacamole as a dip or garnish just doesn't do it justice. It's a meal-builder, a bright green siren beckoning our stomachs with its abundance of flavor-spiked creaminess. Who would have thought that a pebbled fruit dating back to the Aztecs would harbor the secrets to a crowd-pleasing appetizer that packs restaurant tables centuries later? When we head to a Mexican restaurant, our cravings kick in for the sultry mix of mashed avocado infused with lime and an assortment of peppy enhancements that swirl into decadence personified. But when we're in a drive-thru, guacamole can be a tall order.
As it's such a specialized condiment, guacamole often comes at an additional cost from just about every franchise, which can immensely hike up your order total. That's a downer if the guac turns out to be swampy, watery, or purely unimpressive. There's a lot of variation when it comes to the quality of fast food guacamole, but you don't have to blow your hard-earned cash to learn the hard way. Which fast food guac earns dipping privileges and which deserves the dump? We've ranked fast food guacamoles out there from worst to best.
13. Taco Bell
Let's be real: nobody heads to Taco Bell for A-plus guacamole. It's no different than picturing premium beef on your Big Mac — a harebrained fantasy that's simply never gonna happen. The texture of Taco Bell's guac is smooth and sludgy, blending out the chunks that give guacamole an appealing edge. The utter lack of flavor doesn't do the chain or its guac any favors, either. Silly Putty should be stretchy, and not the creamy topping that's tucked into a burrito.
As of late, Taco Bell has altered its guacamole recipe to reflect fresher, less-processed ingredients. However, opinions are divided as to whether the shake-up resulted in any improvement. Except for the chopped veggies, it's still comically artificial. Looking at the list of ingredients shows avocado pulp first, which is promising. But from there, the rest of the dip is muddled with add-ins like xantham gum and modified corn syrup. While Taco Bell's guac won't turn a swampy brown shade, that's not exactly a comforting sign on behalf of its freshness. If you value tasty fast food guacamole, drive out of the drive-thru on this one.
12. Taco Bueno
Now what exactly is not-so-bueno (sorry, we had to) about the guacamole dolloped by Taco Bueno? Simple: it's just not very fresh. On the surface, it looks almost homemade, but dig a little further with your chip and you'll see that it's all an illusion. The mash lacks any of the spicy, zesty flair that makes guacamole irresistible. Meanwhile, there's not much going on texture- or flavor-wise to justify the $1.39 the restaurant demands for this dip. Diced tomato, cilantro, and onions are supposed to level up the taste, but the mix-ins seem to vanish on the palate.
The appearance of Taco Bueno's dip is anything but inviting, given that the color is rarely green. In fact, customers claimed to have received murky, discolored scoops of guacamole with their orders on a somewhat regular basis. It's hard to take the franchise's description of "perfectly ripened avocados" seriously when the helping on your plate is a muddy brown. When you're constantly getting an oxidized condiment, that can't bode well for the overall quality of this sallow excuse for guacamole.
11. Taco Del Mar
Pacific Northwest chain Taco Del Mar boasts fresh-off-the-beach Mexican fare, with battered fish tacos and scratch-made salsas being some of its main draws. These standards appear higher for a fast-casual joint, which is why we were hopeful for the guacamole. Mashed on-site and served fresh? Say no more.
Yet, in reality, this condiment will rain nothing but regret on your tastebuds. Cilantro and lime should burst through on the first taste, but we couldn't detect any flavor notes beyond mild avocado. Additionally, this guac's runny consistency lacks the necessary grip if you're into the chip-and-dip combo.
We'll give Taco Del Mar credit for using whole avocados, but if anything, that makes our low rating even worse. That's because the condiment should be much better than it actually is. Mediocre guacamole is something we'd anticipate from a large franchise, not a regional chain with the means to make a better product. It's also expensive. When the guacamole is plagued by blandness, the thought of spending almost $5 (with tortilla chips) on the side fails to be much of a temptation.
10. Taco Cabana
Another batch of guac that just doesn't cut the mustard (or the avocado) comes from Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana. Where to begin? Given its Texas roots, expecting a wallop of a serving isn't beyond belief. Yet Taco Cabana's guacamole underwhelms with little seasoning. Meanwhile, unless you opt to order it as a side, it's not guaranteed you'll receive a satisfactory scoopful with your main dish.
To be fair, this chain's guacamole at least contains fresher ingredients compared to other drive-thru options, like pulped avocado and lime juice. We see that there are chopped tomatoes and onions along with zesty flecks of cilantro, too.
So, shouldn't that scream "fresh?" In an alternative universe, it would. But Taco Cabana's attempt pales compared to the refreshing dips slung by every other taqueria in town and, as our ranking demonstrates, even other major fast food franchises. Only two states in the Southwest have to reckon with this mess of a dip, so the majority of us can just look the other way.
9. El Pollo Loco
Seldom will guacamole offend our palates, and this is far from the case with El Pollo Loco. The chain uses avocados imported from Mexico (Mexico!) to crank out batches the old-fashioned way. That's a heck of a lot of commitment! Even with this information at the forefront, however, this fast food guac slightly misses the mark for a memorable appetizer.
One of the faults we noticed immediately had to do with the execution, primarily in taste. For the array of seasonings mixed in, the most prominent flavor was the onion. We know onion is a crucial component of guacamole, but it completely overpowers the tomato and cilantro. Along with the uneven flavor, the dip also has a surprisingly liquid texture. Should you luck out with a decent-ish pile on your plate, it's still pretty ordinary.
The fact that the chain celebrates National Avocado Day with a super-exclusive "Guac Pass" sure portrays the stuff as hard to beat. But while it'll do in a fit of feverish craving, it's not something similar establishments haven't already perfected, so you might as well keep looking.
8. Taco John's
If any day of the week is appropriate for wolfing down chips and guacamole, it's Taco Tuesday. But just because Taco John's claims copyright on the phrase doesn't make its avocado dish worth writing home about. This is your standard guacamole: green, creamy, and with a tangy zip that rides through the mildness. The condiment can be purchased on the side or automatically on specific entrees, including Super Nachos and Super Potato Oles at the Tex-Mex chain's 350+ drive-thrus.
Taco John's charges $1.29 for guacamole. As an add-on, this isn't the heftiest amount we've seen retailers get away with charging. But is it spectacular enough to warrant the cost? Kind of. Once again, it's a serviceable option. Yet you also have to spend extra for cheese sauce and sour cream (really?), so unless you absolutely can't live without it, the guacamole should give you pause when ordering. Dining out is expensive enough as it is. Why not hold onto your dough for truly unbeatable guacamole?
7. Cafe Rio
Whether it's heat appliances or salsa out of a jar, Cafe Rio claims that it is committed to rejecting shortcuts in the kitchen. The Utah-based chain uses fresh produce like nobody's business, so you can imagine that the guacamole is fresher than most. The avocados are plump and ripe (a single location can cycle through as many as 1,000 fruits) while the chunky texture is great for dipping or garnishing a nacho plate. There's also a subtle zing, thanks to the splash of house-made Salsa Fresca that gives the dip a tingly boost.
Despite boasts about the level of freshness, Cafe Rio's guacamole isn't soaring to the top. Often, the smashed avocado is a bleary beige, which is never a welcoming sight. What's more, the company holds back on bigger scoops. When you're paying almost $3 on top of the price of your meal, receiving a thimble-sized blob of guac seems somewhat stingy. It's not impossible to get a good batch of guacamole here, but the chances are more erratic than what we prefer.
6. Moe's Southwest Grill
Since it's beginnings in Georgia, Moe's Southwest Grill has flown its free-spirit flag high with lively, Mexican-inspired bites for over 20 years. Containing jalapeno, lime, cilantro, and chopped onion, the chain's guacamole is a straightforward recipe that's made out of real avocado.
There's something refreshing about guacamole where you can see the chunks and seasonings right up close, helping you believe it's made in-house. A creamy scoop in your Edgy Veggie Bowl is also easily guaranteed, given that Moe's cranks out the green spread with rapid regularity. Yet Moe's just doesn't have it in the bag. Take the seasoning, for instance. It's seriously salty, which is a blow to virtually any other flavor mingling in the mix. Paying $3.19 for a scoop on the side seems overly steep too, though the dish was beefed up (size and flavor-wise)in 2022.
Judging too harshly is never our goal, but to parse out the winner requires careful scrutiny. Moe's is good, don't get us wrong — it's just not first-place good.
5. Del Taco
Raising the bar for fast food guacamole is a tough achievement. Regardless, Del Taco has done it. Hass avocados? Lime juice? Freshly-chopped pico de gallo? Sounds more like a hole-in-the-wall taqueria than a big-shot franchise pushing 600 locations. The West Coast staple joined similar chains by upgrading its avocado dip, and the inclusions veer fresher and less processed than the norm. Just glancing at the ingredients shows how the shake-up has made a night and day difference.
The consensus is on the positive side, although some found the salt and lime to be a bit overbearing. Of course, taste is subjective. Nonetheless, it's hard to find an actual drive-thru that will feature these sorts of wholesome ingredients with a punchy dose of flavor in its guacamole, a dish best served refreshingly cool.
Buy it as a dip with tortilla chips or immediately devour it on a taco salad or burrito. As for portion sizes, even with the two sizes coming in Snack and Regular, Del Taco doesn't skimp on the servings, so you'll always get a generous heap.
4. Torchy's Tacos
Leave it to an inventive Tex-Mex spot to pull no punches when it comes to unleashing tongue-scorching guacamole. Torchy's Tacos crafts a perfectly chunky, stick-to-the-chip dip that's evidently scooped and smashed with energetic zeal. The Texas-based establishment claims a cult following for its Hillbilly Queso, so concocting creative appetizers with big flavor is clearly one of its strengths.
Now, Torchy's guacamole might not be as loaded and off-the-wall as some of its tacos, but it still stands out from the fast food pack. One tidbit that propels the usual green goop to fairly culinary heights? The spice. Rather than the mild, citrusy taste we're used to, Torchy's smacks us right in the tastebuds with a bit of heat. We also appreciate the use of cotija cheese as a garnish. Any sit-down taqueria we've been to usually sprinkles it on the refried beans or another dish, but the mild tang of the cheese makes an excellent topper for this chain's guac.
While this won't light your mouth on fire, the hotter approach might be a little too extreme when it comes to choosing crowd-pleasing guacamole. But if you like some spice, it's a good choice, particularly when you pair it with the chain's fried-to-perfection tortilla chips.
3. Baja Fresh
Great guacamole is rare in fast food, and as our round-up begins to wind down, we're focusing our attention on the most mouthwatering dips we can find. Falling third in line is Baja Fresh. Here, Hass avocados are pulped to perfection, with plenty of piquancy coming from lime, minced red onions, and cilantro. Scratch-made chips seal the deal for a crowd-pleasing nosh, while its pairing potential with fajitas or quesadillas attests to the dip's versatility.
This rating should shock no one who's eaten at the chain before. This is Southern California-Mexican food with a farm-to-table ethos, where the produce is ripe and the meats are never thawed out of a freezer. Keeping this approach in mind, it's no wonder fans give a major thumbs-up to the green appetizer in all its vibrant, devourable glory.
Although we've ranked other franchises lower for charging unreasonable prices, it's undeniable that Baja Fresh puts in the effort to justify the additional dollars. According to one happy diner, the guacamole in particular "tastes like it was made on the spot just for your meal." A better compliment doesn't exist.
2. Qdoba
Hearing the words "free guacamole" may inspire an indignant scoff. Only in our dreams, right? But Qdoba shows additional spending isn't an inevitable fact of getting the green stuff. The fast-casual empire slings its creamy garnish on the house, a brag that's led to the chain publicly prodding competitors and winning over the masses. Feel free to indulge your wildest cravings, knowing it won't cost a cent extra.
Of course, luring consumers with free food is a tactic as old as time, but to deny the appeal of Qdoba's recipe would be selling it short. Lime, jalapeñ, cilantro, and diced red onion is a classic formula at this point, but Qdoba's balancing of that zest with cooling avocado is taqueria-approved. As yummy as the final product remains, the rough-and-tumble finish is one of our favorite parts. Nothing beats dunking a chip into the thickened mash you can tell was pureed straight from the fruit.
Note that you'll have to order specific dishes to grab a complimentary mound of guacamole, as it doesn't apply to the entire menu. And while not spending additional money is the main appeal here, a dip this splendid is worth forking over the funds.
1. Chipotle
This was truly a toss-up of the highest order! Qdoba might have the right price, but in terms of overall deliciousness, Chipotle steals the show once again. No other guacamole has inspired a windfall of dupe recipes quite like this one, though it uses only a handful of ingredients. The Mexican avocados carved out daily, the superb quality of its produce, the lively toss of seasonings — is your mouth watering yet?
Achieving the excellent texture Chipotle is known for seems to boil down to technique. According to executive chef Chad Brauze, it's all about keeping a gentle hand. One thing that sets this guacamole apart is the use of mixing utensils. The avocado is creamed using a whisk, followed by folding in cilantro, onion, and jalapeño. This helps explain why the mixture remains so soft and flavorful while retaining the texture of homemade guac.
Chipotle's guacamole is a must-order of epic proportions that will jazz up any burrito or bowl concoction. Take it from us — the yum factor is worth the extra bucks.