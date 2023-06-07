Chili's Is Celebrating BFFs With 4 New Margaritas

Chili's is launching a new line-up of margaritas, and it's partnering with star power to celebrate best friends. As part of the "It All Starts with a Marg" campaign, real-life BFFs Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, of "The Office" fame, are collaborating with the eating establishment. Starring together on nine seasons of the sitcom, Fischer said she became good friends with Kinsey after bonding on set during Season 1.

The campaign is using the duo's real-life friendship to celebrate Chili's as a place where friends can hang out over a drink. To celebrate, Chili's has created four new margaritas offering new twists on the classic. The Henny 'Rita features The Rock's Teremana Blanco Tequila, and Hennessy V.S. Cognac. If you're a fan of sangria, you might want to try the Frozen Sangria 'Rita, a Chili's classic frozen margarita with house-made sangria – a favorite of Kinsey and Fischer. There's a Skinny 'Rita, with Teremana Blanco and fresh sour topped with soda, and finally a play on the classic margarita, the Casamigos 'Rita uses Casamigos Reposado and Cointreau.

The collab between Chili's and Fischer and Kinsey isn't random. As fans know, the restaurant was featured occasionally on "The Office," most notably during hapless boss Michael Scott's chaotic Dundie awards. Fischer's character Pam was actually banned from the restaurant on the show, but that obviously didn't stick in real life.