Chili's Is Celebrating BFFs With 4 New Margaritas
Chili's is launching a new line-up of margaritas, and it's partnering with star power to celebrate best friends. As part of the "It All Starts with a Marg" campaign, real-life BFFs Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, of "The Office" fame, are collaborating with the eating establishment. Starring together on nine seasons of the sitcom, Fischer said she became good friends with Kinsey after bonding on set during Season 1.
The campaign is using the duo's real-life friendship to celebrate Chili's as a place where friends can hang out over a drink. To celebrate, Chili's has created four new margaritas offering new twists on the classic. The Henny 'Rita features The Rock's Teremana Blanco Tequila, and Hennessy V.S. Cognac. If you're a fan of sangria, you might want to try the Frozen Sangria 'Rita, a Chili's classic frozen margarita with house-made sangria – a favorite of Kinsey and Fischer. There's a Skinny 'Rita, with Teremana Blanco and fresh sour topped with soda, and finally a play on the classic margarita, the Casamigos 'Rita uses Casamigos Reposado and Cointreau.
The collab between Chili's and Fischer and Kinsey isn't random. As fans know, the restaurant was featured occasionally on "The Office," most notably during hapless boss Michael Scott's chaotic Dundie awards. Fischer's character Pam was actually banned from the restaurant on the show, but that obviously didn't stick in real life.
The Office stars frequent Chili's
In a press release, Jenna Fischer says that she and Angela Kinsey frequent Chili's to discuss work over a margarita. Since starring on the show, both actors have released a podcast called "Office Ladies" and also written a book on their friendship as well. Kinsey once told People, "Jenna is my life anchor because it's like, the world doesn't make sense until I can bounce it off her, whatever happens." As part of the campaign, Chili's released an ad spot featuring the duo sipping margaritas and discussing their favorite types of margs.
According to the company, it sold 22 million margaritas last year alone. However, for those in the friend group who don't drink, you haven't been completely left out. The chain is also launching several new food items and updates as part of the campaign. The popular Chili's Chicken Crispers now come with white cheddar mac and cheese, and fries. There are also two new dipping sauces for your chicken crispers – Buffalo ranch and sweet chili. Burgers and pasta also got an upgrade. There's a double Old Timer burger with two beef patties and a new Cajun pasta with chicken and shrimp.