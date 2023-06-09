The Number One Supermarket Stakeout Struggle, According To Alex Guarnaschelli - Exclusive
The show "Supermarket Stakeout" is not meant for those who fold easily under pressure. Participants on the series are given a theme for each round and have to negotiate with customers leaving the grocery store to buy their bags. Then the chefs have to create dishes with whatever random ingredients they were able to get and impress the judges in the process. If your meal is the least liked, you get sent home. However, if you make it to the end of the competition as the last one standing, you'll win a year's worth of groceries.
While this premise has proven successful, Alex Guarnaschelli told us in an exclusive interview while promoting her new partnership with Ziploc Endurables that this season, there will be a few differences. "We're doing some experiments trying different things, changing the game a little bit to make it interesting," she explained. The Iron Chef also revealed that contestants on the show this season are having issues budgeting properly and blowing most of their money in the first round.
Contestants have been spending their money quickly
Alex Guarnaschelli said that it's been fun to watch the chefs on the show have to get clever after they spend too much initially. "A trend this season has been that chefs are spending $400 in one round, and it's like, 'Dude, how are you going to get through two more rounds with just $100 bucks?'" she divulged. "The resourcefulness that ensues — that's been fun to watch because chefs are pirates. You give them money, they'll buy everything — and some of them do."
The host said that trend can be problematic since once you use that cash, that's all you get. "If they would pack some stuff away in Ziploc Endurables and hide it under the counter for the next round, maybe we'd be in better shape," she said. "But you can't roll ingredients over, and that is big. What you spend in that round, that's it."
