Alex Guarnaschelli Spilled The Tea On In-N-Out Vs Shake Shack And Writing Her New Cookbook - Exclusive Interview

I read that you wrote a cookbook called "Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods" with your daughter Ava. Can you tell me what fans can expect to find it its pages?

It's a combination of things. It's a lot of stuff that Ava and I do because there's some curiosity. What do a chef and her daughter do at home? What's in their pantry? You may want to see a supermodel's closet. You probably want to see a chef's pantry. That's my guess. Or a home decorator's rugs.

Part of the book was sharing a lot of that with people that were definitely curious. The other part was how you can cook with your kids. It's really a matter of what time you can make to cook together for pleasure and what you can do to cook together quickly. Timing is a huge part of it. I grew up in a house with a lot of scratch cooking, and we either ate at a diner or she would spend five hours making beef soup.

There wasn't a lot of middle ground. Ava and I live a lot in the middle ground, which most of modern culture does. Both the Ziploc Endurables and this cookbook hopefully are tools that can diversify that middle ground and not make you feel like it's Groundhog Day with a chicken breast.

What was it like working with your teenage daughter?

I get the obligatory 50 eye rolls, but I got a couple hugs. It's nice. She's the only child, so she's the favorite by default. There's some stuff from her grandmother and there's some stuff from my mother, so both her grandmothers, in the book, made their way organically into the recipes. It's lovely. We're not standing on a bale of hay preaching about farms, and we're not gathered around a table of 50 cousins telling you to eat with your family. But there are whispers of those concepts in a manageable amount for people to think about, because that's a big part of cooking.

Is there a special meaning behind any recipe?

It was funny because Ava makes some stuff with her father's mother; she cooks with her. My mother's unfortunately no longer with us, but her father's mother is. [Ava] has this repertoire of memories from my parents and then these new memories with her other grandparents. She came home and was like, "My Nan likes to make these things. Can we put some of them in the book?" I was like, "Oh, how does she make it?"

Ava is a "pizza bagel," meaning I'm Italian and her father is Jewish. There are multiple cultural traditions that have become the fabric of what Ava's come to know, which I find fascinating. She came home and made latkes and chicken liver and all sorts of stuff that she cooks with her grandmother, which I love; as a native New Yorker, I'm always down for a meal of that nature. I grew up across the street from the Carnegie Deli. That was definitely in my own childhood because I lived in New York. Then she has some other things that she made as an homage to my parents and things that she ate that I didn't even know the impact.

I learned a lot about her, and I know you think, "Really? Who do you know better than your own kid?" You do a project like this and you learn other aspects of them. She's 15. I'm interested to see what her takeaway is as far as what she's witnessed. Because I'm a chef, my relationship to food is a little twisted. I may be a chef and this is something I can do no matter what, but we're also just humans. We're also just a family. Like any other, we come home and it's like, "Oh, God, what is for dinner?" If we don't hurry, we're going to end up eating the rest of these stale crackers with some pickles and some leftover cheese.