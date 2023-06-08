Top Chef Finalists On Padma Lakshmi's Exit And More Behind-The-Scenes Secrets - Exclusive Interview

What's been different about competing against All-Stars compared to the original seasons you were on?

Bradley: The fact that everybody had done it before. The first time you do it, everyone's a little gun-shy. You never know what's going to happen, or even, you don't know how things are going to play out. But since we'd all done it before, we had some expectations — and since we had all made it so far before, that was a motivator to not go home.

On your original season, you don't want to be the first one that goes home, and then you keep pushing forward. But on this one, you knew what it was to either be super close or to win. Everyone was significantly more motivated this time around.

Lo: This time around was really intimidating. It was being in that group of people and knowing that you have to bring your A-game because there's going to be challenges where everyone pulls something out of the bag and a good dish is still going to go home. That's not usually the case in normal seasons; you can coast on the fact that maybe someone does worse than you. But there were definitely challenges where you think, "This caliber's so high." Even with the first Quickfire challenge, everyone was so good, and you go, "Wow, this is going to be incredible."

Like Sara said, everyone's so talented, and everyone's made it to the finale. It's the fact that it's only finalists and winners. In most "All-Stars," that includes people that probably should have made it further.

On my season, Jackson will probably get invited to "All-Stars," considering his story was that he got eliminated from "Restaurant Wars" as a front-of-house person. It's a very tough competition to get into. Walking into it, I was very interested to see how all the different Top Chefs around the world would take on these challenges and see if the competition was very familiar with them. Looking back at it, I can see why France didn't make it that far, because their system is not anywhere close to what the U.S. system's like.