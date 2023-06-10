Mexican Cheeses: The Ultimate Guide

Mexican cuisine is rich and varied, as exemplified by the sheer number of different taco fillings, moles, and more you'll find across the country. But despite boasting just as varied a selection of cheeses, most experts agree that Mexican queso is phenomenally misunderstood abroad.

"I feel that outside of Mexico and even inside Mexico, we think about only four varieties of cheese," says Chef Carmen Miranda of Tacombi. Cheese Expert and Judge Carlos Yescas, founder of Cheese Spelunker Tours, agrees, noting that "Mexico has a diversity of climates and cheese is made almost in every region, so each area has its own terroir and own cheese."

More than just variety, Mexico is also home to phenomenal quality in cheese — something often lost to those familiar with industrialized versions of these otherwise excellent products.

"It is indeed disheartening that industrialization has led to the prevalence of fake, yellow-colored cheeses popularized under 'Mexican cheeses,'" explains Isabel Coss, the Pastry Chef at Lutèce and a native of Mexico City. "These cheeses often lack flavor and have a plastic-like texture, primarily suitable for melting in quesadillas."

"I think like almost every subject about Mexican cuisine, what people get wrong is the quality, intention, and integrity the citizens of Mexico have put into creating their cheeses," echoes Executive Chef Blaine Welsh of Destination Unknown Restaurants.

According to our experts, here are the must-try Mexican cheeses from coast to coast.