McAlister's Vs. Panera: Which One Is Better?

When hunger slugs you squarely in the gut and only soup-and-sandwich-style dining will satisfy the pangs, there's a decision to be made: Will you wander into McAlister's and sidle up to the counter for some old-fashioned deli delights, or will you head for the closest Panera and settle in for a modern-day bakery situation? True, each restaurant offers some of the finest brunch and lunch offerings on the fast-casual scene. And both eateries are known for whipping up fresh feasts that diehards crave and new fans rave about. But in every culinary clash between rival outlets, there's a better-than and an also-ran. It's important to know which is which.

To learn the truth about McAlister's offerings when compared to the selections at Panera's, we took a spin through both spots and did some choice ordering to find out for ourselves how the fare compares. Between the deli and the bakery, which outlet brings the better bites to the table? Which outlet gives you a bigger and better bang for your buck? With some of the most appetizing options from each restaurant chosen for a side-by-side sampling, our collective tastebuds got down to business to make a most delicious determination.