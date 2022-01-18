26% Said This Is The Best Sandwich At McAlister's Deli

Fans of the fast casual soup, salad, and sandwich chain McAlister's Deli know that, if there's one thing they do right, it's producing epic sandwiches. The restaurant — which got its start in Oxford, Mississippi in 1989 under its previous name, Chequers (via Oxford Eagle) – has since expanded to more than 500 locations in 29 states, according to the official website.

The deli's growing popularity can be attributed to huge fan followings for popular items like their Giant Spuds (aka baked potatoes topped with a variety of tasty ingredients), McAlister's Famous Tea (a sweetened black iced tea that some customers purchase by the gallon), and of course, a long menu of mouthwatering sandwiches.

And while it's indisputable that their sandwiches have a large fanbase, what's less clear is which one on the chain's long menu is considered the best. In a recent poll of readers, Mashed set out to determine the best McAlister's Deli sandwich once and for all.