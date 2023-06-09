Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich In Just 2 Areas

Whether or not you're a fan, it's hard to deny that something shifted in fast food culture when the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich was invented. Every restaurant wanted in on the chicken sandwich war, which has resulted in endless different takes on a chicken sandwich, from Popeye's instant hit to a more recent syrup-slathered sandwich on an Eggo Waffle.

Of course, Chick-fil-A itself hasn't settled for just a singular chicken sandwich. In addition to the standard option, the chain offers a cheese-topped "deluxe" sandwich, a spicy chicken sandwich, and a grilled chicken sandwich (available with or without cheese and bacon). And now, Chick-fil-A is trialing yet another version –- one with maple bacon, grilled chicken, lemon herb marinade, pepper jack cheese, and a maple-brioche bun.

That being said, the new sandwich's test run is being conducted only in Indianapolis and Lexington, starting Monday, June 12. So unless you're in the mood to drive to Indiana or Kentucky just for a meal at Chick-fil-A, you'd best be hoping the trial goes well enough that the chain takes the sandwich national. In the meantime, what else is there to know about the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich?