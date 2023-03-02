Eggo Waffles Is Entering The Chicken Sandwich Wars With An Unlikely Ally
Whether or not you know the backstory of the chicken sandwich wars — in which case, read up on it, as it's both fascinating and hilarious — you're likely aware it's been going on for a few years now, since around August 2019. Because it's still hotly debated if Popeyes or Chick-fil-A had the first chicken sandwich, we'll let you decide that for yourselves, but the point is once someone started selling a chicken sandwich, everyone wanted to sell a chicken sandwich.
Shortly after Popeyes' and Chick-fil-A's initial chicken sandwich disagreement on Twitter, a number of other restaurant chains decided to get involved. KFC, Wendy's, Jack in the Box, Carl's Jr., Sonic, McDonald's, and Burger King all launched their own chicken sandwiches, hoping to get a piece of the action. And yet the chicken sandwich wars still won't be ending anytime soon, as here we are nearly four years later and Eggo Waffles is just now entering the picture with a surprising restaurant as an ally.
What are Eggo Waffles and Johnny Rockets bringing to the chicken sandwich wars?
Eggo Waffles and Johnny Rockets have brought a chicken and waffles sandwich to the chicken sandwich war. Don't get us wrong, we may not be surprised, but we aren't mad, either. After all, who doesn't love chicken and waffles?
With that being said, this isn't your typical chicken sandwich. In addition to the waffle bun, Eggo Waffles and Johnny Rockets' collab includes bacon and syrup. Um, yes, please. We'll take five. The sandwich's price varies by location, but on average costs around $8.99, which is nearly double what you'd pay for most other chains' chicken sandwiches.
According to a rather enticing Instagram video, Johnny Rockets is launching the sandwich alongside vanilla and mocha iced coffee shakes. All three new items are only available for a limited time, so you have until the end of April to try them if you're interested. But even if you miss your chance, there are still plenty of other chicken sandwiches out there.