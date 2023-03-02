Eggo Waffles Is Entering The Chicken Sandwich Wars With An Unlikely Ally

Whether or not you know the backstory of the chicken sandwich wars — in which case, read up on it, as it's both fascinating and hilarious — you're likely aware it's been going on for a few years now, since around August 2019. Because it's still hotly debated if Popeyes or Chick-fil-A had the first chicken sandwich, we'll let you decide that for yourselves, but the point is once someone started selling a chicken sandwich, everyone wanted to sell a chicken sandwich.

Shortly after Popeyes' and Chick-fil-A's initial chicken sandwich disagreement on Twitter, a number of other restaurant chains decided to get involved. KFC, Wendy's, Jack in the Box, Carl's Jr., Sonic, McDonald's, and Burger King all launched their own chicken sandwiches, hoping to get a piece of the action. And yet the chicken sandwich wars still won't be ending anytime soon, as here we are nearly four years later and Eggo Waffles is just now entering the picture with a surprising restaurant as an ally.