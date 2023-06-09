Iconic Cereal Mascot Tony The Tiger Is Headed To Broadway

Iconic food mascots, like Ronald McDonald and the Pillsbury Dough Boy, have helped customers feel a connection with their favorite food brands for years. When it comes to cereals, it's difficult not to immediately hum a jingle or have a slogan pop into your head without a thought. Those who love sugary cereals, and even those who don't, will immediately recognize the giant orange tiger who shouts, "They're not good, they're GRRREAT!" While Tony the Tiger typically appears in commercials, he'll be making his first-ever Broadway appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Though Tony the Tiger's looks have changed over the years, this will mark the first time the tiger has suited up for such an occasion. He'll be attending the 76th awards show and also making an appearance at the after-party, where he will hobnob with all the Broadway stars. His tagline will have a slight change for the event, where it will be, "There. Grrreat." The ever-so-slight change signals to customers that the cereal is so delicious it can make any situation even better. Tony will come bearing gifts, including a golden cereal bowl for those who were nominated.