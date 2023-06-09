Jack Daniels, At Long Last, Has Won The Supreme Court Dog Toy Case

At first glance, it's obvious the VIP Products' dog toy is designed as a parody of a Jack Daniel's bottle. Like the whiskey bottle, its label is black with white lettering, and instead of Jack Daniel's, it reads "Bad Spaniels." The rest of the design references dog poop, with "The Old No. 2" enclosed in a border and "On Your Tennessee Carpet" written below it. In opposition, a bottle of Jack Daniel's reads "Old No. 7 Brand" and "Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey." Continuing its reference to dog poop, "43% Poo by Vol." is listed in place of Jack's "40% Alc. By Vol," and on the right side of the dog toy, it reads "100% Smelly." Besides these playful switch-ups in the wording, the only difference between the bottles is that the dog toy is red whereas the whiskey bottle is clear.

These apparent references served as the focal point for the Supreme Court trial. To explain its decision to sue, Jack Daniel's released a statement, writing "Jack Daniel's appreciates a good joke as much as anyone. But Jack Daniel's likes its customers even more and doesn't want them to be confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop" (via NPR). After the ruling — which will lead to a future trial on the matter — the whiskey brand said it was "pleased" with the decision, though as of now, VIP Products will not be barred from selling its "Bad Spaniels" toy.