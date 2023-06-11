The Egg Technique For Extra Fluffy Pancakes
Pancakes are a breakfast staple. However, when it comes to texture, everyone has a preference. While some enjoy flat, perfectly stackable pancakes, others want their flapjacks to defy gravity. If you can never seem to get your pancakes fluffy enough for your liking, there's a simple extra step that you'll want to consider trying. The secret is to separate the eggs and add the components individually rather than tossing them in all at once.
TikTok user @problemsolved demonstrated the technique in a short video clip. You mix the egg yolks with the rest of your ingredients while separately whipping the egg whites before folding them into the batter. All the aeration that you incorporate into your egg whites should transfer to your pancakes, giving them an impossibly fluffy texture.
You'll want to avoid overmixing for various reasons. First of all, you don't want to ruin all your hard work and deflate the egg whites by folding them in too vigorously. Second, you want your batter to be thick and even slightly lumpy. This will prevent it from spreading out too much in the pan, yielding pancakes that are tall and fluffy rather than flat.
How to master this technique
It seems plenty of TikTok users are interested in learning how to craft fluffier pancakes, as the 46-second video received over 107,000 likes and was bookmarked over 30,000 times by viewers.
@problemsolved
The trick to making delicious and fluffy homemade pancakes. 🥞 #cooktok #fluffypancakes #pancakes
It's possible to make the mistake of under or over-beating egg whites. For this technique, you're looking for stiff peaks. If you're worried about your egg whites deflating, you might consider sprinkling in 1/8 teaspoon of cream of tartar to add some stability.
For the best results, you also want to make sure that you've completely separated the egg (if there's the slightest hint of yolk in your egg white mixture, they won't whip up the same way). Also, ensure that your mixing bowl is clean without any residue that could likewise ruin your fluffy, whipped egg whites. Whether you're making a batch of classic buttermilk pancakes or going for something a little something sweeter like chocolate chip, this tip adds fluffiness to your pancakes but doesn't change the flavor.