The Egg Technique For Extra Fluffy Pancakes

Pancakes are a breakfast staple. However, when it comes to texture, everyone has a preference. While some enjoy flat, perfectly stackable pancakes, others want their flapjacks to defy gravity. If you can never seem to get your pancakes fluffy enough for your liking, there's a simple extra step that you'll want to consider trying. The secret is to separate the eggs and add the components individually rather than tossing them in all at once.

TikTok user @problemsolved demonstrated the technique in a short video clip. You mix the egg yolks with the rest of your ingredients while separately whipping the egg whites before folding them into the batter. All the aeration that you incorporate into your egg whites should transfer to your pancakes, giving them an impossibly fluffy texture.

You'll want to avoid overmixing for various reasons. First of all, you don't want to ruin all your hard work and deflate the egg whites by folding them in too vigorously. Second, you want your batter to be thick and even slightly lumpy. This will prevent it from spreading out too much in the pan, yielding pancakes that are tall and fluffy rather than flat.