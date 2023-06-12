Sgroppino Is The Boozy Lemon Slushie You Need On Your Home Cocktail Menu

There are certainly other sipping staples packed with refreshing flavors, such as a fruity batch of sangria or a boozy lemonade, that always hit the spot. However, there's one Italian cocktail you absolutely need on your home cocktail menu, especially if you haven't yet tried it — sgroppino.

Don't worry. This cocktail doesn't require a laundry list of complicated and hard-to-find ingredients that will require multiple trips to multiple stores. Most recipes​​ for this simple yet satisfying frosty citrus sip call for just three things — lemon sorbet, vodka, and a sparkling wine such as prosecco. If you value presentation, you might consider a garnish such as lemon slices or mint, as TikTok user @miciamammas recommends in a video in which she makes the cocktail, but those are optional.

And, unlike many frosty beverages that require you to have a ton of ice on hand and break out the blender, the slushy texture comes merely from the inclusion of the sorbet. The ingredients are just whisked together, so you don't need to hunt down an electrical outlet outdoors in order to serve this refreshing cocktail to your guests.