For Easy Caramel Sauce, Grab A Single Canned Pantry Staple

Need to throw together a super-easy dessert? Ice cream will work in a pinch, as will sliced pound cake or even a bowl of sliced fruit, but if you really want something special, you can dress any or all of these up with a simple homemade sauce. In fact, to make this caramel sauce, you won't even need to open a can. At least, not until you want to eat the stuff. The reason? You'll be cooking the one and only ingredient — which is sweetened condensed milk — right in the can.

What you do is, you fill a pot of water, then boil it. Once it heats up, carefully drop in the unopened can (tongs will help with this), then let it cook for an hour. If the water starts boiling over, turn down the heat, but keep it bubbling away. After an hour is up, turn off the heat, then take out the can. You can use the tongs again to avoid touching hot metal, or you can instead gently pour the hot water down the sink. Let the can cool until you can pick it up with your hands without hurting yourself, then employ the can opener and enjoy your caramel-drizzled just desserts.