Not Even Grubhub Can Stave Off Layoffs

Food lovers' orders placed on Grubhub have been in a continuous decline. Parent company Just Eat Takeaway shared that in the first quarter of 2023, North American orders on Grubhub decreased by 17% when matched up against statistics from the first quarter of the previous year. But things weren't peachy in 2022 either; Grubhub stock shares tanked that year. The meal delivery service has had heavy competition from companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. In April, DoorDash received and delivered 65% of all food delivery orders in the country, followed by Uber Eats at 23% and Grubhub coming in last, acquiring just 9% of such business, according to a report published by Bloomberg.

While Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal noted the decision to lay off hundreds of the company's employees did not come easily, it's believed to be best for the future of the brand. "There is no doubt whatsoever that we have a solid foundation in place and an immense opportunity ahead of us," Migdal wrote in the memo. "But it is also clear that we need to make some tough decisions in order to maintain our competitiveness, deliver the best possible service for our diners and other partners, and be successful for the long-term."