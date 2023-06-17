The Easy Trick To Piping A Cake Like A Professional

For each friend group, there is almost always one who's in charge of cake making. Yes, for every kid's birthday, best friend's promotion, or mom's retirement, you may find yourself called into action to create a cake. And amateur cake decorates are capable of doing a lot of impressive things, as you can see by a quick search on TikTok. But it's often the fundamentals of cake decorating that cause gaffs, especially when it comes to piping fine lettering or designs in icing. However, there's a simple trick that can make this way less daunting.

One easy mistake that amateur bakers can make is putting too much frosting in their piping bags, especially as they transition from doing larger piping to finer detail work. The heavy icing bag adds unnecessary pressure to the piping tip, which makes it harder to coax the icing out in nice, clean letters. It also makes it harder to wield the bag with control — think of the difference between writing with a regular pen versus an oversized one. The trick is to give yourself less icing to work with, even if your bag is full. If this sounds familiar, the solution is simple as TikTokker savsgotcakes shows; just push the excess icing up, leaving just about a half cup in the bottom section, then twist the bag to keep the sections separated. This easily gets rid of the extra buttercream issue, allowing you to add those oh-so-delicate details without having to apply as much pressure.