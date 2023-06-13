Turns Out, Gatorade And Pedialyte Can Be More Hydrating Than Water
If you're an athlete, live somewhere with hot summers, or constantly feel like a dehydrated little apricot no matter what you do, chances are you've looked into what can hydrate you beyond drinking plain water. You may have heard that beer might be better than water for post-workout hydration, but if you're sick or not looking to catch a buzz, you should drink something instead of water to get hydrated: Gatorade and Pedialyte.
Both drinks help the body rehydrate and contain more electrolytes than plain water. When you sweat excessively, you lose both water and electrolytes. According to the NIH, you can get electrolytes from food and liquids, but after brisk exercise or when ill, people often need to slake an increased thirst.
However, if you need to replace lots of fluids, use caution: Drinking too much water can cause Exercise-Associated Hyponatremia. According to a statement published in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, when someone over-hydrates at this level, excess water in the body overwhelms the kidneys, flushes out electrolytes, and reduces blood sodium concentration. This can cause dizziness, headaches, vomiting, and even seizures. It's still important to be cautious not to over-hydrate with any fluid, but Pedialyte and Gatorade are better for replenishing both fluids and electrolytes because of the ingredients each contains.
The difference between Pedialyte and Gatorade
Pedialyte and Gatorade have some notable differences. According to Healthline, Pedialyte is an "oral rehydration solution" designed to help people who are sick rehydrate their bodies, especially children and elderly people. A review published by the NIH claims that oral rehydration solutions, such as Pedialyte, is the primary solution for resolving isonatremic dehydration — meaning there is an equal loss of water and salt — which constitutes the majority of dehydration cases in children. Pedialyte's high sodium content helps counteract that.
Gatorade also contains sodium, but only 7% of the Daily Value compared to Pedialyte's 16%. Gatorade is a sports drink intended for adults, so it also contains more carbs and sugar than Pedialyte. While athletes may need those extra carbs for energy, too many unabsorbed carbs can worsen the condition of those who have diarrhea, so it's not recommended to help combat certain illnesses.
Gatorade is a better choice for athletes. Runner's World recommends that endurance athletes alternate water with sips of a sports drink like Gatorade. Sodium helps hydration, and carbs quickly boost energy. Endurance athletes and runners also need to be wary of restricting dietary sodium intake before and after long bouts of physical activity, which can help prevent dehydration, too. Water is great when you're thirsty, but when your rehydration needs are due to illness or intense physical activity, oral rehydration solutions like Pedialyte or sports drinks like Gatorade might be the better choice.