Turns Out, Gatorade And Pedialyte Can Be More Hydrating Than Water

If you're an athlete, live somewhere with hot summers, or constantly feel like a dehydrated little apricot no matter what you do, chances are you've looked into what can hydrate you beyond drinking plain water. You may have heard that beer might be better than water for post-workout hydration, but if you're sick or not looking to catch a buzz, you should drink something instead of water to get hydrated: Gatorade and Pedialyte.

Both drinks help the body rehydrate and contain more electrolytes than plain water. When you sweat excessively, you lose both water and electrolytes. According to the NIH, you can get electrolytes from food and liquids, but after brisk exercise or when ill, people often need to slake an increased thirst.

However, if you need to replace lots of fluids, use caution: Drinking too much water can cause Exercise-Associated Hyponatremia. According to a statement published in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, when someone over-hydrates at this level, excess water in the body overwhelms the kidneys, flushes out electrolytes, and reduces blood sodium concentration. This can cause dizziness, headaches, vomiting, and even seizures. It's still important to be cautious not to over-hydrate with any fluid, but Pedialyte and Gatorade are better for replenishing both fluids and electrolytes because of the ingredients each contains.