Water Vs. Beer: What's Better For Post-Workout Hydration?

Oftentimes, nothing sounds better after a long, sweaty workout than an ice-cold beer. However, many people opt for water to hydrate after pumping iron or hitting the hiking trails on a warm day. Because muscles are mostly made of water, drinking the stuff can be a great way to replenish lost H2O, prevent cramps, and regulate body temperature.

But there is some research that says beer is actually good for you (sort of), and that grabbing one or two bottles of your favorite low-ABV brewski after sweating it out might not be such a bad idea. The study, published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, says that low-alcohol beers with an ABV of 4% or lower are ideal for rehydration, while higher ABV beers should be paired with a non-alcoholic beverage for best results. Brad Schoenfeld, Ph.D., told Men's Health that "Beer has carbohydrates and some sodium where water does not, which could be beneficial post-exercise."

But hydration isn't the only alleged benefit to drinking beer post-workout. The study also found that non-alcoholic beer can help prevent respiratory infection during intense physical training thanks to its high polyphenol content. Even better? Add some salt to your beer to help boost the rehydration effect and limit fluid losses (there are even beer salt products on the market to help with this). But does that mean that beer is actually better than water when it comes to post-workout hydration? Not necessarily, though side-by-side comparisons are hard to find.