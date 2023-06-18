The McDonald's Vietnam Matcha McFlurry We Wish Was In The US

There are a lot of delicious-looking McDonald's menu items you can't buy in the U.S., but green tea lovers and Oreo fans alike will probably think this sweet treat from McDonald's in southeast Asia should be brought to the States immediately. We're talking about the Matcha Oreo McFlurry, which is currently available at McDonald's locations in Vietnam. The Matcha Oreo McFlurry is made with vanilla ice cream, sweetened matcha syrup, and crushed pieces of Oreo cookie. It retails for 39,000 VND, which comes out to $1.66 USD.

Matcha can have a prominent, robust flavor, but it seems like the ice cream and Oreos help mellow it out. According to one TikToker, the McFlurry has "just a slight whisper of matcha taste." Vietnam isn't the only country where McDonald's has slung this sweet matcha dessert. In Japan and the Philippines, McDonald's customers were able to enjoy a Matcha Oreo McFlurry for several years, and it even made its way stateside. The McDonald's Global Headquarters Restaurant in Chicago, which has a McDonald's menu like none other in the U.S., even served up the Matcha Green Tea McFlurry for a limited time in 2019. But the Oreo-packed treat isn't even the only matcha treat served up at McDonald's in Vietnam.