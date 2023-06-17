The Easiest Trick To Add New Life To Canned Enchilada Sauce

When it comes to Mexican food, enchiladas are an undeniable favorite. There are few, if any, faults to be found in a fresh batch of enchiladas 一 but those who have cooked them before know that they can be time-consuming to make. One of the most convenient ways to cut down on cooking time is to use canned enchilada sauce. It not only eliminates half the work, it also provides consistent and reliable results for less-experienced home cooks who may not have a blender or access to key ingredients, like Guajillo chilis or tomatillos.

Where canned enchilada sauces excel in convenience, though, they noticeably lack in overall taste and texture. If you've ever had enchiladas in a restaurant, you've probably wondered why their sauces adhere so well to the tortillas. The answer is restaurant sauces are properly thickened with roux, and thankfully this technique is easily replicable for home cooks.

Start with equal parts of flour and fat, and cook them together in a pan over low-to-medium heat, stirring carefully so as not to burn the mixture. Once the roux is light brown, pour in your stock slowly while whisking to avoid any lumps forming, and follow by adding the canned enchilada sauce. Re-season with salt and pepper, bring it all to a boil, and simmer to your desired thickness. This easy trick will give your sauce a restaurant-like texture and has the added benefit of stretching the sauce further since it yields double the quantity of the original can.