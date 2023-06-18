Jammy Brie Grilled Cheese Is The Only Comfort Food We Need

If you're a fan of charcuterie-inspired foods, we have the perfect recipe for you. Instead of spending a fortune on an assortment of cheeses, deli meats, nuts, crackers, jams, and bread, take a fraction of the classic ingredients and smother them into a melty, sweet, and savory sandwich suited for any time of day. Our favorite iteration of a charcuterie-esque sandwich is a sophisticated take on a childhood comfort food — jam and brie grilled cheese.

To make this sweet and salty grilled cheese, all you need is bread, butter, brie, and the jam of your choice. Simply butter two slices of bread from your favorite loaf and compile brie and jam to the opposite sides of the bread before smushing them together and grilling on low to medium heat as you would a typical grilled cheese.

A comfort food indeed, this jammy brie grilled cheese might offer you more health benefits than other comfort foods like a platter of fried food or an extra cheesy plate of pasta. Brie is a high-protein cheese that also has some anti-inflammatory properties along with high levels of calcium and the essential B12 vitamin, while real fruit jam is high in fiber in gut-healthy prebiotics. Careful though, brie does have a high fat content and some store-bought jams can be loaded with sugars. If you're enjoying a healthy diet, opt for low-fat brie and sugar-free jams for a diet-friendly jam and brie grilled cheese.