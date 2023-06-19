Vegetables You Need To Start Pickling ASAP

Pickling your vegetables is one of the easiest ways to make a flavorful side dish or topping for any meal. It infuses your vegetables with a satisfying tang, as well as the layers of flavor from any spices and herbs you add to the brine. It's also a pretty foolproof technique. Just dump your ingredients in a jar, put a lid on it, and wait for the magic to begin.

With that said, you'll want to make sure you're using the right pickling method. If you want a colorful blend of pickled vegetables to serve as a summer side, look for "quick pickle" recipes. These usually use vinegar to provide tanginess and can be ready to eat in hours. This is technically more of a marinade than a true pickle, but it's still delicious and ideal for dishes you want to eat immediately.

If you're stocking up on vegetables to eat months from now, you should look for fermentation or canning recipes. These slower pickles take anywhere from three days to three months to start developing their signature tanginess. That's because the tanginess develops as yeast and bacteria inside the brine. These components break down the naturally occurring sugars in the vegetables. They release acids and flavor compounds as they do, while also slightly softening the texture of the vegetable. Whether you want to try quick or slow pickling, here are all the different vegetables you should be using.