Mayo Is The Secret Sauce To Elevate Boxed Mac And Cheese

Devouring a bowl of mac and cheese — especially the boxed kind — is one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you're Team Kraft, Team Annie's, or any other store-bought brand that satisfies cheesy, carby cravings, boxed mac is a nostalgia-inducing comfort food like no other. There are tons of ingredients you can use to enliven this iconic, fork-friendly pasta, including hot sauce, ketchup, pesto, breadcrumbs, and even brown sugar. One eyebrow-raising suggestion making the rounds at the moment is to add mayonnaise to boxed macaroni and cheese. Not only does mayo add a creaminess to anything it touches, but it also enhances the flavor of the cheese sauce. While some folks use mayonnaise as a substitute for the milk and butter boxed mac and cheese calls for, the condiment also works as a supplement in addition to the traditional recipe.

When mixed into macaroni and cheese, mayonnaise creates a rich and velvety texture that complements its rich flavor. The oil in the mayonnaise helps to prevent the cheese sauce from becoming too thick or clumpy. Mayonnaise also offers a pleasant tang to macaroni and cheese. The vinegar or lemon juice in the mayonnaise provides a subtle acidity that balances out the richness of the cheese sauce, resulting in a more complex profile.