Learn What Chaos Cooking Is Before Watching The Bear Season 2

If you've seen the season 2 trailer of Hulu's "The Bear," you might feel curious about what "chaos cooking" really is. Continuing from last season, Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatt and sous chef Sydney Adamu plan to transform the Italian beef sandwich shop into a trendy destination restaurant with a chaos menu. Or, as Carmy puts it in the trailer, "chaos, but thoughtful."

You may wonder how chaos cooking is different from fusion cooking. The trend combines foods that you wouldn't necessarily think go together, like Big Mac pizza and tandoori spaghetti. While this is similar to fusion (you're literally fusing different food groups), there's more experimentation in chaos cooking without needing to stay true to any one cuisine. Instead of focusing on merging food from different cultures, as in fusion cooking, chaos is weird and subversive, prompting you to lighten up about cooking. (Think of the Pringles mashed potatoes that went viral on TikTok.)

While becoming more popular in 2023, the term chaos cooking seems to have evolved over the years. Joe Che is sometimes credited for creating the concept in 2009. In his small New York City apartment, Che organized dinner parties where every guest was also the cook, describing it as a "culinary flash mob" (per Edible Brooklyn). Each guest would bring ingredients for one dish — kind of like a potluck where everyone cooks together. The process — which often included 50 cooks creating a meal in a tiny Brooklyn kitchen — was unpredictable, as was the end result.