The Golden Pasta-To-Sauce Ratio Italians Swear By

Lovers of Italian food know that even the best, freshest pasta or the most delicious sauce can become an underwhelming culinary experience if the proportion to one another is off. On the flip side, a pasta dish with the proper ratio of noodles to sauce can be transcendent, with both elements accentuating one another. While people around the world may struggle to find the appropriate balance, cooks from pasta's ancestral home know precisely how to find it by remembering a simple trick.

According to Italian pasta-maker Barilla (the world's largest producer of the noodles), the answer depends partially on the type of sauce. For tomato-based sauces, they recommend a quarter-cup to a half-cup of sauce (2 to 4 ounces) per serving of pasta, which should be roughly one cup cooked (or 2 ounces). This would correspond to about 24 ounces of sauce per pound of dry pasta.

The rules differ slightly for pesto sauces. They suggest using three-quarters of an ounce of sauce for each cup of cooked pasta, meaning you'd need just under 6 ounces of pesto per one-pound package of dry noodles. However, others disagree on the golden ratio for pasta sauce.