Fast Food Joints Are Surprisingly Well-Equipped To Handle Food Allergies

For people with food allergies, eating in restaurants can be challenging, and they have to constantly be alert. Especially at fast food restaurants, the big eight common allergens — milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soy — are particularly common. Before eating at Five Guys or Chick-fil-A, for example, people with peanut allergies should know these chains use peanut oil in their fryers.

Despite this, many of these chains are actually surprisingly allergy-friendly, because they can easily make modifications as needed and often have streamlined menus. In-N-Out Burger — which is finally starting to expand eastward — offers a "protein-style" burger, which skips the bun in favor of a lettuce wrap. Their fries are also cooked in soybean oil, in a dedicated fryer, to avoid cross-contamination.

The growing trend of customizable fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Blaze Pizza also means customers can avoid allergens easily. And restaurants are being proactive about allergen policies: In a change you might not have known about, in 2018, Wendy's switched the way employees spread ketchup to eliminate cross-contamination. In fact, the very nature of modern fast food chains could help explain why they're well-equipped to handle allergy issues.