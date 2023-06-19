Butter And Herb Bathed Steak Has Us Salivating

It's all too easy to find yourself scrolling through delicious-looking food videos online until you feel an intense craving hit. Suddenly, you're sent into a spur-of-the-moment baking or cooking frenzy in a desperate attempt to recreate the drool-worthy meals you were just ogling at. If you're a meat eater, seeing a perfectly cooked steak seasoned with heaps of butter and herbs might lead to such an outcome. Perhaps you'll make a beeline to the kitchen to cook your steak in a cast iron pan, leaving that sought-after layer of spices to coat the bottom for your next savory idea. You can also opt to cook your steak in the great outdoors, as long as you remember to bring all the necessary ingredients that will bring out your cut's flavors nicely.

Depending on how many steaks you plan on searing, including copious amounts of butter on your ingredient list is a sure way to achieve the tastiest level of flavor possible. On TikTok, the Polish outdoor cooking account, Men with the Pot, has all its food-centric videos down to an art form. Each aesthetic video is filled with mesmerizing food prep slow-mo shots and skilled knifework that never fails to entertain, causing commenters to start salivating out of control. The channel's steak videos are no exception, even grabbing the attention of high-profile celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who is known for duetting cooking videos and giving his unfiltered opinions. And he definitely has some thoughts about the creator's self-proclaimed "butter bath."