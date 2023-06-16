TikTok Exposes What Made Iconic Iced Sugar Cookies Taste So Good

You've seen them at your local grocery store, children's birthday parties, and every holiday work event that has ever been thrown. Lofthouse Sugar cookies are the delightfully cakey sugar cookies with festive frosting that have fed countless sugar fiends since their creation in 1994. And they never disappoint! Except ... lately, they've been a little disappointing, right?

At least, that's what TikTok user @jordan_the_stallion8 claims in a video that has garnered nearly 11 million views. Jordan points out that while we all used to love Lofthouse cookies as children, recently, people have been complaining that they have lost their oomph, claiming that "they all taste like flour and they're dry." He goes on to say that the reason behind the deflated taste and texture has to do with a recipe change that the company behind the cookies never made public. "The original recipe had sour cream in the cookies. That's why they were moist. That's why they tasted better," Jordan suggests.

While he doesn't reveal how he discovered the information about the recipe change, Lofthouse cookies changed hands a couple of times over the years — being acquired by ConAgra in 2002, and then Treehouse Foods Inc. in 2016 – making a recipe change a plausible explanation for the changes in taste and texture.