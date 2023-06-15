McDonald's Fans Are Calling Out Franchises For Grimace Meal Rip-Off

What should have been a fun celebration of a McDonald's mascot has some customers claiming they were price gouged. Grimace, Ronald McDonald's purple sidekick and the world's favorite fuzzy Gemini, turned 52 this week. In celebration, McDonald's locations across the nation launched the special edition "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake", which includes the choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or a Big Mac, fries, and a purple, berry-flavored shake that was designed with Grimace's signature sweetness and color in mind.

The launch was met with excitement, as it elicited happy childhood memories in lifelong McDonald's fans. However, the enthusiasm over the birthday meal and shake has quickly soured after many customers have claimed that some McDonald's franchises are jacking up the prices on the meal in an obvious attempt to exploit their fans' nostalgia.

In a TikTok video that has garnered more than 130,000 views, one TikToker took to the app to point out that many franchise owners are using the buzz surrounding Grimace's birthday meal as an excuse to "gouge" consumers. To support his claim, he pulls up the prices of the meals at two different Mcdonald's locations that he says are "ten minutes apart." The first charged just over $10, while the second charged more than $15 for the same meal.