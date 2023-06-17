Kombucha Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Kombucha is a trendy health drink that has boomed in popularity with its reputation for providing gut health benefits and general wellness. The fermented tea drink is full of bubbly probiotics that some people claim can help a range of ailments, from gastrointestinal issues to blood pressure. However, any avid kombucha drinker will be quick to tell you that no two brands taste exactly the same, even if they propose to be a rendition of the same flavor profile. It's part of the process of fermentation — it's hard for anyone to perfect, from a home brewer to a professional.

The range of probiotic-fueled drinks on the market has exploded in recent years. There are also different expressions of kombucha to accommodate different dietary restrictions and lifestyles, from zero sugar to alcoholic options. Even in the category of regular kombucha, there's an overwhelming amount of options.

We decided to do some digging into how some of the most popular kombucha brands stack up against one another. Here's a list of 15 popular kombucha brands, ranked from worst to best, to help you narrow down your decision next time you're looking to try something new in the drink aisle.