How Birthday Cakes Look Around The World

If you think anything like us, cake is one of the best parts about birthdays. Whether it's storebought or carefully handmade, elaborate and multi-tiered or simple but delicious, birthdays are an exciting time for the cake lovers in our midst. Maybe you're used to being presented with classic yellow cake, chocolate fudge cake, or even a fancy bundt to celebrate another year, but birthday cakes differ across the globe.

From cream-filled Norwegian bløtkake to mujigae-tteok served on special birthdays in Korea, you'll find a wide range of birthday cakes eaten around the world. Of course, not every country has just one traditional treat. As food becomes increasingly global, people might not stick to their country's traditional birthday cake to celebrate their annual rotation around the sun. However, the following cakes we've featured continue to be popular choices in their country of origin.

As you discover more about birthday cakes around the world, prepare to get an intense craving for baked goods. You never know, you may just find your dream birthday cake.