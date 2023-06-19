Turn Canned Crab Into An Iconic Northwestern Salad

Fresh, simply prepared seafood is one of the summer's great pleasures. If you live someplace where the ocean's abundance is readily available, seafood shacks abound, ready to satisfy your seasonal urge for a modest sum. But, for much of the U.S., fresh fish and shellfish aren't so easy to come by — and so frozen or canned is the way to go.

While there are many different (and tasty) types of crab, none of them are easy (or cheap) to ship whole — which is one of the reasons crab is generally so expensive if you're outside a zone of plenty (like the Blue Crab zone of Maryland or the Dungeness region of the Pacific Northwest). Canned crab is remarkably tasty and versatile, however. And you don't need fresh crab to make one of the Pacific Northwest's best-known salads: Crab Louie (also spelled Louis).

Crab Louie is a salad with origins dating back over a century. It traditionally combines Dungeness crab meat with tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and hard-boiled eggs in a creamy dressing. But just what kind of dressing is a critical matter, and not easily settled. Recipes include numerous variations; and, since crab has a delicate natural flavor, the dressing is a key component to nailing the dish. Mayonnaise is almost always present; ketchup is a frequent addition, as are chili and Worcestershire sauce, resulting in what is often a pink dressing similar to Thousand Island.