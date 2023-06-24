Costco Bakeries In Japan Are Worth The Plane Ride

Costco is known for its baked goods like its muffins and cheesecakes, but it has even more options outside of the United States. While U.S. Costco may be upping its game when it comes to its bakery section, it can't hold a candle to the offerings at Costcos in Japan.

Thanks to one TikTok video, Costco fans got an inside look at some of Costco Japan's best-baked goods that sadly, cannot be found in the United States. Anyone who's been lucky enough to visit Costco Japan has seen firsthand the unique baked goods adorning the aisles.

In the viral Tik Tok video, shoppers are shown some of the special delicacies like gouda cheese bread, chocolate croissant, mini hoops (minature doughnuts), Japanese hotel bread, and premade garlic bread. While most people are familiar with croissants and garlic bread, Japanese hotel bread is one of those amazing Japanese foods we need in America. Hotel bread, which is also known as milk bread, is a soft and pillowy white bread whose texture is often compared to that of a cloud. People were quick to comment on the video, sharing their thoughts on the overseas offerings.