Homemade Empanada Dough Recipe

It's no surprise that empanadas are a popular snack and meal around the world. As Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins raves, "Empanadas have all the right munchie stuff!" Their qualities are plentiful, such as the fact that they are "hand-held," boast a "flaky outer crust [and] tasty inner filling," and of course, they are "dip-able." Watkins highlights, "That's a quadruple threat!" and we can only agree.

Unless you live near a bakery or restaurant specializing in these sweet or savory treats, chances are your empanada cravings often need to be satisfied by frozen alternatives. While we have nothing against easy-to-make freezer meals, it's hard to compare with the real deal. Freshly baked empanadas made from hand-rolled dough are undoubtedly a step above anything you could buy in a box. Still, making dough from scratch can be intimidating if you've never done it before. Thankfully, Watkins is a pro and she will lead you step by step through the process, so you can savor your own batch of empanadas.