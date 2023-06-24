Lambrusco Is The Prosecco Alternative You Should Be Sipping In A Summer Spritz

When things start heating up, there's no better cocktail to cool you down than a spritz. The spritz saw its beginnings in the 1800s when the Austro-Hungarian Empire still controlled northern Italy. Rumor has it that the German soldiers couldn't hang with the Italians– finding their wine too strong. In an effort to dilute the alcohol, they added a "spritz" of water. Over time, the recipe evolved. With the addition of bubbles and bitters, one of the most classic summer drinks known to man was born: the Aperol spritz.

As bars and restaurants across the globe contribute to the cocktail's revival by featuring it on their menus, it's safe to say that the Aperol spritz is currently enjoying its moment in the sun. And like a true trendsetter, it has begun inspiring cocktail creators to put their own spin on the beloved beverage by updating the recipe with some sweet new ingredients. While prosecco is considered a staple of the spritz, one TikTok user went so far with their revamp as to swap the sparkling white wine for Lambrusco – a sparkling red wine with a fruit-forward flavor and a lavishly rich color.

In the supremely satisfying video, a mixologist can be seen adding a heaping helping of ice to a wine glass before pouring in an ounce of Cointreau, an ounce of a bitter liqueur – such as Aperol or Campari– and a few ounces of Lambrusco, before topping the ensemble with sparkling water and garnishing it with an orange wedge.