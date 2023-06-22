Copycat Panera Cinnamon Crunch Bagel Recipe

If you've ever tasted the cinnamon crunch bagel from Panera, you know what a masterpiece this creation really is. Not only are these bagels topped with a crispy, cinnamon sugar streusel-inspired topping, but the dough itself is infused with cinnamon spice, making it a fantastically comforting dish to enjoy with a morning cup of joe.

However, you don't necessarily have to go to Panera to enjoy these. Patterson Watkins developed this recipe for copycat Panera cinnamon crunch bagels to prove it. The caveat is that these bagels do take two days to make at home. "I fall into this trap all the time...I want homemade bagels and I want them now," Watkins says about the recipe, adding: "You've got to want those bagels tomorrow and dedicate some time the day before to a little bit of prep." The consolation? When you pull these bagels out of the oven, you'll have a fragrant feast to share with your brunch buddies or save in the freezer for every day of the week.