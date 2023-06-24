Daikon Steaks Are The Vegan Alternative To Jazz Up Summer Barbecues

By now, you've probably exhausted your go-to list of vegetable accompaniments for summer grilling over the years. Healthy sides like grilled corn, veggie kabobs, and potato salad are undeniable classics, but too much of a good thing can lead to barbecue burnout. Enter the daikon — one of East Asia's most iconic radishes. And even though it traditionally has the reputation of being a winter radish, it's both versatile enough to use in dishes for any season and available in grocery stores year round. This makes it the perfect ingredient to jazz up your next summer barbecue menu.

As one TikTok video demonstrates, one way to make daikon into a vegan crowd-pleaser is with teriyaki-style daikon steaks. These are very easy to make, and can be done on your stove with just a frying pan. Daikon is naturally juicy, but each steak needs to be scored on both sides in a criss-cross pattern before cooking in order for the raw radish flavors to mellow and the delicious sauce flavors to penetrate the surface of the root. After that add oil to the pan, sear on both sides until golden brown, and add in a simple teriyaki-style mixture of soy sauce, mirin, and sugar (optional) to coat the daikon. To make the final dish more tender, you can also microwave the daikon steaks for five to six minutes before searing.